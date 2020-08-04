GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for K-Pack Pharmacy starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 170 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Green River.
Participants will receive a free tote bag while supplies last. Refreshments will be provided. People can enter to win door prizes including a Kindle Fire, Echo Show and adult paddle board.
Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
