ROCK SPRINGS — The Kari’s Access Awards committee announced that it decided to cancel the annual 2020 Wine and Beer Tasting fundraiser event which normally takes place in January.
With the amount of planning and preparation, along with the travel from out of the area by many of the vendors and participants, it was not feasible to pull off a safe and successful event, according to a press release.
“Unfortunately, another victim of COVID, I would like to thank all of our sponsors, donors, and attendees for their continued support. We have already rescheduled for Jan. 15, 2022, and I hope to see you all there,” said Larry Fusselman, founder of Kari’s Access Awards and father of Kari Fusselman.
The 2020 event saw record attendance and support, with more than $52,000 raised for local youth. All proceeds from the event benefit students enrolled in Sweetwater County School District No.1 through an endowment fund.
The endowment is named in honor of Kari Fusselman, a former Sweetwater No. 1 student.
The Kari’s Access Award fund gives students access to nontraditional scholarships so they can participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. To date, more than 415 nontraditional scholarships have been awarded to local children of all ages.
Students can apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.
Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and its annual fundraiser.
The committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth such as Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Stacee Hanson, Weston Lamb-Costantino, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh, Andrea Tate, and Melissa Wray Marchetti.
For more information or an application, call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.
