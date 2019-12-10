ROCK SPRINGS — Colton Miller and Mandi McCaslin received Kari's Access Awards which will provide them with clarinets for their musical training throughout Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
Kari's Access Awards is a local endowment fund which began in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior and Rock Springs High Schools.
"It was great to see and hear the gratitude expressed by these students and their parents when they received these awards," Fusselman said in a press release. "Those smiles remind us what this is all about."
The funds give School District No. 1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.
To date Kari's Access has awarded more than 400 non-traditional scholarships to District No. 1 students of all ages.
Students can apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers andd family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a a set of criteria composed of needs, attendance and academics.
Kari's Access Awards receives 100 percent of their funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.
The committee is volunteer and include members who are passionate about the future of children. Members include Chairman Jessica Maser, Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh, Stacee Hanson and Andrea Tate.
For more information or for an application, call Fusselman at 307-350-5267.
