ROCK SPRINGS — Mary Ann and Dennis Kendall were named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteers of the Month for May.
Mary Ann and Dennis Kendall, Rock Springs residents are recognized for supporting small businesses and planting flowers around Downtown Rock Springs with several other volunteers.
Mary Ann Kendall is a 1971 Rock Springs High School graduate. She was employed by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 18 years. Before retirement, she worked for Dr. Peter Jensen for 10 years.
Dennis Kendall is a 1968 Rock Springs High School graduate. He worked for FMC for 39 years.
The Kendalls raised two children, Jason and Kelly. They have four grandchildren, Rylee, Landen, Kylynne and Grayson.
According to Mary Ann, their daughter, Kelly inspired them to volunteer in Downtown with her family.
"I think volunteering gives you a sense of pride in Rock Springs," Mary Ann Kendall said in a press release. "It was a refreshing, warm day to plant those flowers recently. We really enjoyed doing it. Volunteering also gave us a chance to reconnect with friends."
They enjoy everything Downtown has to offer such as shopping, dining and visiting people from other places.
"I especially like the Broadway Theater, the lights at night, restaurants and the murals painted by such talented artists," Mary Ann Kendall said.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
