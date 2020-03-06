ROCK SPRINGS — The Sage Elementary School gym erupted with hundreds of enthusiastic voices as students echoed their intention to start a chain reaction of kindness.
Sage students will be able to track their progress visibly. Good deeds written on paper links are growing into a chain of kindness at the school. The chain was started Wednesday when Rachel's Challenge came to visit and inspire. Meichelle Gibson of Rachel's Challenge handed out the first links to six Sage students who had been caught being nice. She said many schools throughout the United States have created similar paper chains. One them at a school in Texas stretched out for 3 miles — representing 123,000 acts of kindness.
It wasn't the type of assembly where a speaker lectures and children are expected to sit quietly and listen. Students actively engaged in the presentation: echoing action plans, shouting encouragement to others and sharing information on the face of kindness in their lives. There was even a dance party at the end featuring six students and a few teachers.
Students also learned about a girl named Rachel Joy Scott and her legacy of compassion.
RACHEL'S CHALLENGE
Rachel's Challenge is designed to equip and inspire people to replace acts of bullying, violence and negativity with acts of respect, kindness and compassion, according to its website. It is based on the life and writings of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the Columbine school shootings in 1999. Rachel said, "People may never know how far a little kindness can go." During her too-short life, she continually went out of her way to make others feel cared for and important.
Students at Sage Elementary were told that part of Rachel's Challenge is choosing to do what's right rather than what's easy, including reaching out in friendship to people who are alone or bullied by others. They were encouraged to take several steps in own their lives, including say kind things and do kind things; accept and include others; choose positive influences; and dream big, set goals and keep a journal.
During Wednesday's presentation, Gibson showed a video that told about Rachel's life and acts of kindness. Once, Rachel traced her hand and wrote inside the outline: "These hands belong to Rachel Joy Scott and will someday touch millions of people's hearts." Rachel's dream came true as more than 28 million people have heard Rachel's story and been touched by her life through Rachel's challenge.
Sage Elementary was given a large banner saying "I accept Rachel's Challenge" that students could sign, signifying their willingness to carry on a chain reaction of kindness. The banner and growing paper chain will bear witness to Rachel's influence at the Rock Springs school.
Those interested in hosting a Rachel's Challenge event can learn more at www.rachelschallenge.org or by calling 877-895-7060.
