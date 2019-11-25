Knights of Columbus donation

ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the local Knights of Columbus council 2441 presented a check to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen. Grand Knight Brad Bettolo, second from left, presented a check to Donna Toly, center, to help with expenses at the Soup Kitchen. Pictured from left are Edgar Alcivar, Bettollo, Toly, Dwayne Pacheo and John T Nelson.

