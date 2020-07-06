MANKATO, Minn. — Kelby Kramer of Rock Springs was named to the Honor List, also known as the Dean’s List, at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Students who qualified for the Honors List earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
For more information, visit https://mankato.mnsu.edu/academics/course-planning-and-registration/registration-and-academic-records/current-students-registration-resources/grades/deans-list.
