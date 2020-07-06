MANKATO, Minnesota — Kelby Kramer of Rock Springs was named to the Honor List, also known as the Dean’s List at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Students who qualified for the Honors List earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
During the 2020 spring semester, because of the pandemic, there is an exception for undergraduate students who elect to use "pass/no credit" grades. Under this exception, those who received "P" grades will still be eligible for Dean's list honors if they meet all of the following criteria:
— Enrolled in at least 12 credits, full-time enrollment
— Completed at least 6 of those 12 credits using the traditional letter grading method
— Earned grades of P for the remainder of their credit load for the term
— Earned a term grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
For more information visit https://mankato.mnsu.edu/academics/course-planning-and-registration/registration-and-academic-records/current-students-registration-resources/grades/deans-list/.
