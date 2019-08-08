The University of Wyoming Science Initiative’s Learning Actively Mentoring Program director, Rachel Watson, second from left, selected Wyoming educators to attend an educational conference on campus. Scholarship recipients were, from left, Alma Law of Riverton; Larissa Apel and Deborah Jensen of Rock Springs, Tasya Ravellette and Nanna Frazier of Riverton, and Kimberly Harper from Rock Springs. Linda Shearer from Douglas also received a scholarship for the event.