CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College announced the list of graduates for the 2019 fall semester and those students earning a place on the president's and vice president's honor rolls.

Under the list of graduates, students earning high distinction graduated with a cumulative grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0.

Students earning president's honor roll recognition have earned a cumulative 3.75-4.0 grade point average, and students on the vice president's honor roll have earned a cumulative 3.5-3.74 grade point average.

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS GRADUATES

Alicia Bernard, high distinction of Green River

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION RECIPIENTS

Stephanie Bartlett of Rock Springs

PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL

Isabel Bautista of Green River

Alicia Bernard of Green River

Curtis Ferrarini of Kemmerer

Stephanie Bartlett of Rock Springs

VICE PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL

Maizee Thoren of Farson

Kayden Romrell of Kemmerer

Courteney Garetto of Mountain View

For more information, contact Stacy Maestas, Registrar, at 307-778-1240 or smaestas@lccc.wy.edu.

