CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College announced the list of graduates for the 2019 fall semester and those students earning a place on the president's and vice president's honor rolls.
Under the list of graduates, students earning high distinction graduated with a cumulative grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0.
Students earning president's honor roll recognition have earned a cumulative 3.75-4.0 grade point average, and students on the vice president's honor roll have earned a cumulative 3.5-3.74 grade point average.
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS GRADUATES
Alicia Bernard, high distinction of Green River
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION RECIPIENTS
Stephanie Bartlett of Rock Springs
PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
Isabel Bautista of Green River
Alicia Bernard of Green River
Curtis Ferrarini of Kemmerer
Stephanie Bartlett of Rock Springs
VICE PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
Maizee Thoren of Farson
Kayden Romrell of Kemmerer
Courteney Garetto of Mountain View
For more information, contact Stacy Maestas, Registrar, at 307-778-1240 or smaestas@lccc.wy.edu.
