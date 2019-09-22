LARAMIE -- The Laramie County foster home of Melissa and Melinda Stevens has been nominated as a 2019 Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute (CCAI) Angels in Adoption Honoree by Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, according to the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS).
The Stevens are the first award recipients from Wyoming and say they were called to start helping foster children a decade ago.
When their oldest daughter was becoming a teen, the Stevens said they realized they wanted to continue parenting. Melinda, who received her bachelor's degree in early education with an emphasis on childhood developmental delays, and Melissa, who was working as the charge nurse in the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center emergency room, acknowledge it was natural to feel drawn toward pediatrics.
Within the past decade, the Stevens have permanently expanded their family size by six children through adoption. Regardless of the traumas their children have faced in their biological homes, from shaken baby syndrome to a very rare chromosomal disorder and born addicted to drugs, the Stevens love their children. Melinda and Melissa acknowledge it's not always easy, "but each day with the family is better than the day before."
"The Stevens' willingness to open their home and their hearts to vulnerable children as foster parents is a life-changing commitment," Gov. Mark Gordon said. "They are truly deserving of this honor."
The Stevens will travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in the CCAI leadership program and celebratory gala on Nov. 13-14. Past national award recipients include First Lady Laura Bush, Rhea Perlman, Bruce Willis and Al Roker.
"We are fortunate to have some wonderful foster families in Wyoming and are always looking for others to join the foster care team," DFS Director Korin Schmidt said.
Foster families can be as unique as the children coming into foster care.
"With the new federal Family First Prevention Services Act, the demand for qualified foster homes who serve older and behaviorally challenged youth is growing," Schmidt said.
Anyone wanting more information or who may be interested in learning about becoming a foster home is encouraged to call Tom Kennah, DFS Foster Care Program manager, at 307-721-1951 or contact their local DFS office.
