LOGAN, Utah — Roger and Marilee Larsen, former residents of Green River, announce the engagement of their son Levi M. Larsen to Jesslyn Low, daughter of Brent and Tami Lowe o f South Jordan, Utah.
The groom was a 2013 Graduate of Green River High School, where he was active in debate, soccer, and served as Student Body President. He graduated from Western Wyoming Community College in 2017, where he also served as Student Body President. He graduates from Utah State University in December with a triple bachelor degree in Finance, Economics and International Business. While at the USU he studied in the Huntsman Scholar's program on scholarship for two years. also served as President of the Business Council at Utah State. At USU he also, along with Ryan Herd and Ethan Morin, both Green River High School graduates, began the weekly podcast FLOAT. He served a Spanish speaking LDS Mission in San Diego, California.
The bride graduated from Bingham High School, in South Jordan, Utah. She was part of the USU Dance Company at Utah State and recently organized an Art History Club there. She served an LDS Mission in Huston, Texas. She is completing a bachelors in Art History with a minor in Women's Studies.
Next fall the couple hopes to purse graduate degrees at the University of Glasgow, in Glasgow Scotland.
Their wedding is planned for Dec. 14 in Logan, Utah in the LDS temple.
A reception will follow from 7-9 p.m. that evening at Le Jardin on 1910 Dimple Road, Sandy Utah.
