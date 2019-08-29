ROCK SPRINGS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites any and all to attend the new church building open house on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 3-8 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is very excited for its newest church building that was just completed earlier this month, according to a press release. It is one of four church buildings in the Rock Springs area.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has over 4,500 members in the Rock Springs Stake and our services are for anyone who wishes to attend and learn of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his restored teachings upon the earth today,” the release states.
People can meet at the new building located at 1109 Tulip Drive, just off Foothill Blvd, every Sunday with Sacrament Services starting at either 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.
Anyone who would like to contact or be contacted by the missionaries of the church can do so by calling 801-608-9809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.