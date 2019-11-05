GREEN RIVER —The Green River Chamber of Commerce will host Hire Right — Know the Questions to Finding Great Employees, a business enhancement training.
The class will take place 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Green River Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center Conference Area at 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Class size is limited to 20 people.
The presentation will provide attendees with the steps necessary to find the right employee, including:
n How and when to post employment opportunities
n Behavioral based interview questions
n Ten questions to never ask and their legal implications
To register, visit business.grchamber.com/events.
For more information, call 307-875-5711 or visit the website.
