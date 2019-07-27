SARATOGA – By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, a near chaotic scene of 65 or so shiny, mint condition motorcycles lined the gravel parking lot of Whistle Pig Saloon like steel horses eagerly waiting to set off on the open roads of philanthropy.
Among the chromed-out assembly, Harley-Davidson, Indian, Triumph, you name it. Any avid motorcycle enthusiast around would’ve been impressed with the spectacle.
This was to be the annual “T-Bone Classic Benefit Poker Run,” a 240-mile round-trip burn through the mountainous countryside of southern Wyoming and northern Colorado, meant to raise funds for Carbon County locals who deal – or have dealt – with health issues.
And busy amongst the sea of black-vested bikers registering for the event was Anthony “T-Bone” Lawson himself, the same person who helped organize this full-throttle fundraiser nine years ago.
To this day, he almost still can’t believe the amount of support the event gets.
“It’s very emotional and spiritual,” he said, “when you have this many bikes roll in to help you out.”
At the time of its inception, T-Bone said the event was held to defray medical costs when longtime bar operator and entertainer, the late Daniel Buchanan, of Dingy Dan’s in Hanna, was ill.
Building off that success, the Classic was instrumented to donate to an even larger cause.
Jason’s Friends Foundation, a Casper-based non-profit dedicated to helping Wyoming families with children whom suffer from various cancers and diseases, would receive substantial proceeds from the Carbon County-based fundraiser.
But this year’s high-octane procession of American-made muscle power was exclusively dedicated on a local scale.
Katie Russell, a 17-year-old Encampment resident who’s spent a good part of her life battling various illnesses, sat at a high table inside the Whistle Pig. She sported a purple bandana and black biker jacket with purple trim.
Her grandmother, Beverly “Bev” Russell, sat next to her as they sold $1 bracelets fashioned with the title “Katie’s Thunder Run” along the side.
Katie was nearly speechless when asked about the Classic and all the people who showed up to support her.
“It’s just amazing what they do for people,” she said with emotion. “It’s just crazy. I’m in a loss of words.”
At one point in her life, Katie was able to stabilize a childhood battle with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an immune disorder, which causes abnormal blood clots.
But just as things were seemingly getting better, Katie was later thrown another curveball. She’d be diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), another immune disorder that can prove a severe threat to the body.
Several studies show that treating patients with moderate to severe SLE can cost between $22,300-$83,000, not counting pharmaceutical expenses. The ensuing physical pain and incurred extra costs for Katie, who lives with her grandmother, would have an adverse impact on her life.
The subsequent setbacks caused by this illness in Russell’s life, however, didn’t keep her from wearing a bright smile as she sold the bracelets. In fact, she expressed confidence in her future.
When time comes, she said, she wants to enter the academy. She wants to become a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
“It’s kind of something I’ve always admired and looked up to,” Katie said.
Katie said this right after she was asked how to persevere through hardship.
“Keep going,” she said. “Don’t give up. Don’t let pain get in the way of anything.”
It wasn’t even yet 10 a.m. – the scheduled start of the poker run – and already sold out were the 600 raffle tickets reserved for the event, which, according to T-Bone, is something that speaks for itself.
And over the past eight years, T-Bone told the Rawlins Times right before a mass prayer serenaded the riders right before they rumbled off toward the south on Wyo. Highway 130, the Classic’s total accumulations and donations has eclipsed “six figures.”
“I can’t appreciate them enough,” T-Bone spoke the growing number of event sponsors and participants.
The route in itself posed a bit of an endurance test. The procession first rolled along the windy inclines and declines of the great Snowy Range Pass, a scenic byway that snakes through the steep vertical cliffs and alpine lakes of Medicine Bow National Forest. One of the riders hoisted an American flag on his bike. It fluttered in the wind as he passed Mirror Lake.
The convoy of motorcycles then found its way to Laramie, for the first card draw. After, the riders purred their ways down to Walden, Colo., before heading north to the Bear Trap Café & Bar in Riverside.
Once they got back to Saratoga, the Whistle Pig loaded with people, celebrating a day’s ride with a huge hog roast, drinks and live music.
The place was packed, a scene Katie, a person who looks beyond herself, wants to see more of.
“I honestly want to see this event grow to be national, and people know about this from everywhere,” Katie said. “And helping families in need, it’s just amazing.”
Although he didn’t reflect too much on what he has in store for the future of the Classic, T-Bone anticipates the poker run to simply snowball.
“We have some big plans coming,” said T-Bone.
