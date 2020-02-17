ROCK SPRINGS Opera Wyoming turns words into music.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will bring back Opera Wyoming and guests at 7 p.m. on March 7 at the Broadway Theater.
Tickets are $10 and will be available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 Main St. and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
This performance is for opera lovers and for those who don’t know they love opera yet
Founders Daniel Quintana and Rock Springs native Emily Christensen will collaborate with local artists for the evening of opera, musical theater and well-known favorites.
Opera Wyoming is Wyoming’s premier opera company based out of Casper. They are dedicated to bringing professional opera and musical performances throughout the state of Wyoming, and is sponsored in part by the Wyoming Arts Council, according to a press release.
Emily Christensen, a 1998 Rock Springs High School graduate, will share the stage with the talented musicians of Opera Wyoming. She has enjoyed performing across the United States but is overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to share this incredible music with her fellow Wyomingites. She is the daughter of Grant and Johnne Christensen, according to the release,
Daniel Quintana’s performances have taken him across America and Europe. Favorite roles include Gangster 2 in "Kiss Me, Kate," Smirnov in William Walton’s "The Bear," and the title role of Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi. He met his wife, Emily while working at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
“If you want to escape into another world, attend an opera.” She added, “It carries meaning and feeling to the audience,.” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said in a press release.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.