ROCK SPRINGS — Mandi Lew graduated with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice on June 21, 2019 and recently attended commencement in Lexington Kentucky. She completed her capstone at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County where she did a quality improvement project titled "Postpartum Hemorrhage: Improving Safety in a Rural Obstetrics Unit through the Implementation of a Risk Assessment Tool and Simulation Based Training."
Lew also assisted in grant writing for a postpartum hemorrhage cart. She practice as a nurse-midwife at the Rock Springs Community Health Center taking care of women of all socioeconomic backgrounds. Lew's passion is empowering women through normal life changes including puberty, pregnancy, childbirth and menopause, according to a press release. She provide access to all forms of birth control, including IUDs and Implants. She is currently privileged at South Lincoln Medical Center for Labor and Delivery.
Lew is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, She enjoy spending time with her daughters, helping her husband with his catering and food truck business and keeping up on current evidence-based practices.
