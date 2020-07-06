ROCK SPRINGS — While summer may look a little different this year for the Sweetwater County Library System, the libraries are still working to provide activities for children.
“We are offering Grab-and-Go activity bags, a summer reading challenge, online programs, and more,” Lindsey Travis, assistant director for the library system said in a press release.
GRAB-AND-GO BAGS
The library’s Grab-and-Go bags each contain a project or activity for children to take home and complete. So far this summer they have featured everything from moon landers to patriotic pinwheels.
White Mountain Library, the Rock Springs Library, and the Green River library each have a different featured bag each week. “We encourage families to pick up one from each of the libraries every week – they are fun for all ages,” Travis said.
SUMMER READING CHALLENGE
Along with weekly Grab-and-Go bags, the library system’s summer reading challenge is currently under way. “If you haven’t signed up for summer reading, there’s still time,” Travis said.
The summer reading challenge encourages people of all ages to read throughout the summer. For each hour that they read they will receive a ticket into one of the library’s prize basket drawings. New this year, the library will also do two drawings weekly for $50 in Chamber Bucks — one drawing is for youth and the other for adults. To be eligible for the drawings all readers have to do is log one hour of reading during a week.
To sign up for the library’s summer reading challenge, visit the library’s website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on the Imagine Your Story banner. You can also sign up by stopping by any of the libraries.
STORY TIMES AT THE MAIN STREET MARKET
“We’re excited to be partnering with Main Street Market in Downtown Rock Springs this summer to provide Story Time programs,” Travis said.
Story Times will be at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 9 and 23, Aug. 6 and 20 and Sept. 3 and 10 at the pergola next to the caboose on Main Street on.
The Rock Springs Library is also participating in Downtown Rock Springs’ Second Saturday event on July 11. Stop by the library between noon and 4 p.m. and complete a Fairy Hunt on the library’s front lawn to receive a prize.
FACEBOOK PROGRAMS
“While the libraries are not offering programs in the libraries this summer, we do have a fun variety of programs available on our Facebook page,” Travis said.
Here’s the current lineup:
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. Mondays
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Create with Konstanz: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
Stories with Sunny: 10:30 a.m. Fridays
Reading with Aaron: 2 p.m. Weekdays
Library Hours
The libraries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
