SWEETWATER COUNTY — September was "Library card sign-up month," and 193 people signed up over the course of the month.
There are now 26,699 Sweetwater County Library System cardholders— about 61% of the county's residents.
Although September was sign-up month, Sweetwater County residents can get a library card any time. Any of the county libraries can issue a new library card any time the library is open. All that is needed is a picture ID and proof of Sweetwater County residency, such as a utility bill or piece of mail.
A library card provides access to a wide variety of both physical and digital items. The library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, American Girl dolls, graphic novels and more. The digital items include ebooks, digital audiobooks, streaming movies and digital magazines. A library card will connect you with language learning programs, tutoring services, online classes and genealogical information. Digital content can be accessed from the library's website at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com by clicking on "Ebooks, Movies & More" or "Online Services."
