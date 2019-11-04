GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Library System will be the subject of te Green River Chamber of Commerce's monthly Lunch and Learn.
The luncheon will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 20 Hampton Inn and Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River.
Cost is $12 for members and $15 for non-members.
RSVPs and cancellations are required by 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at http://business.grchamber.com/events/details/2019-november-lunch-and-learn-22030?_ga=2.6828091.82125374.1571670219-266159386.1525455204 or call 307-875-5711.
Lunch will be catered by the Hampton Inn and Suites.
For more information contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce at www.grchamber.com.
