GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department Administrative Assistant Linda Bunderman retired in September after 30 years of service. She worked with the GRPD from 1990 until 2020. The majority of her career was spent with the City of Green River working in the Investigations division of the Police Department.
The GRPD held a small reception in Linda's honor and, according to GRPD tradition, she was presented with a flag from former SRO Officer Ken Yager.
Linda was also honored for her service to the citizens of Green River during the Sept. 15 Green River City Council meeting.
The GRPD and City of Green River both congratulated Linda on her retirement and wished her good luck.
