ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s faculty member, Lisa McClure won Faculty Member of the Year Award at the 2020 Wyoming Association of Community College Trustee Awards Ceremony.
McClure is an Assistant Professor of Business Information Systems, and has been a full-time faculty member at Western since 1990. She is known for her application of technology in her teaching, making her an excellent online instructor, according to a press release. In the last 29 years, she has taught an array of courses such as keyboarding, shorthand to databases, and records management.
She served as criterion leader on Western’s Assessment Team for 12 years, focusing on instruction at the College and also editing reports for consistency, grammar, punctuation, and spelling before submitting them to the Higher Learning Commission.
“It was such an honor to be nominated by my peers for the WACCT Award. I truly love teaching for Western and cherish the connections I’ve made with my students and colleagues over the years. I am so grateful and flattered to have received the WACCT Faculty of the Year Award,” McClure said in the release.
In addition to McClure, the following people were nominated by Western for the WACCT 2020 awards:
• Board Member Nominee: George Eckman
• Classified Employee Nominee: Maria Wilkey, Administrative Specialist Green River Center
• Professional Employee Nominee: Art Castillo, Head Wrestling Coach
• Student Nominee: Justin Hardman
For more information visit www.wacct.org, or contact Audrey Harton, Public Relations Specialist at aharton@westernwyoming.edu.
