MEETEETSE — Join the Meeteetse Museum at 6 p.m. on July 15 at 6 pm for “Living with Giants: Elephants and People Past, Present, and Future.”
This seminar is presented by Dr. Robert Hitchcock and Melinda Kelly and is part of the on-going Human and Wildlife Interactions Series hosted by the Museum. The series aims to explore current scientific research as well as historic events to better understand what happens when humans and wildlife meet. The seminar can be viewed live on the museum’s Facebook page or through Zoom at
https://zoom.us/j/95075299797?pwd=M2tVR3BhUXNuSVN3bTFYYWR6ZHRUdz09. Use the password 176673.
Topics addressed include the roles of elephants in tourism, the importance of elephants in the ecosystems of southern Africa, water-seeking by desert elephants, elephant communication systems, human-elephant conflict, and coexistence between elephants and people. Discussions will also include mammoths (Mammuthus colombi, M. jeffersoni, and M. primigenius) and mastodons (Mammut americanum), megaherbivores that existed in the past in North America. They assess interactions between these large animals and Paleoindian populations during the Late Pleistocene, particularly in the Great Plains and Southwest. Focus will also include the Clovis period, estimated to have had a maximum time span of some 450 years (13,250–12,800 BP) and a minimum time span of some 200 years (13,125–12,925 BP) when there is some evidence of people’s involvement with mammoths, according to a press release.
They will also examine the fascination with elephants displayed in circuses and zoos in the 19th and 20th centuries, including Jumbo, ‘the most famous pachyderm ever’ who was in the London Zoo and was eventually brought to the United States by P.T. Barnum. Today, elephant sanctuaries exist in many parts of the world, a number of which are attempting to ‘rewild’ elephant populations. They look at elephant translocation strategies and methods used to assess numbers and distributions of elephants. We round out the discussion with an assessment of the impacts on elephant populations in Africa and Asia that have occurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Scientific and public debates about elephants and their treatment are considered in detail in the presentation, according to the release.
