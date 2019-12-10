ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will present living window displays throughout downtown Rock Springs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The agency has been working with area youth groups to present scenes in the windows of local businesses.
“We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” URA/Main Street Manager Chad Banks said in press release. “We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response.”
“We think this is a fun way for them to flaunt their charm and talent,” Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain said in the release. “It also teaches them to become fearless in front of an audience.”
The living windows display locations and presenters include:
• The Bike and Trike, 612 Broadway St.: Studio 307
• A Touch of Class, 421 Broadway St.: White Mountain Skating Academy
• Boschetto’s, 617 Broadway St.: Sweetwater Spanish Club (cocoa/hot apple cider)
• Bello Cappeli Salon: 406 Broadway St.: Artistry in Motion
• Square State Brewing Company, 422 S. Main St.: Bitter Sweet Bomb Shells
• Sweet Sage, 410 S. Main St.: The Rock Academy
• High Country Realty, 435 Broadway St.: Piano Fundamentals
• Colorworks on Broadway, 518 Broadway St.: Leonor Moreno with Studio 307 Dance Center
• Pickin’ Palace, 553 N. Front St.: Charlee Jensen, Audrey Eaton and Payton Eaton from Studio 307
As the participants strike a pose in the windows throughout the day, Santa will see visitors in the Rock Springs Historic Museum and the free horse and carriage rides will take place from the Historic Train Depot/ Coal Train Coffee Depot.
“No one can say there’s nothing to do in downtown during the holidays,” Brittain said. “We really hope the whole community will join us on Dec. 14.”
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at www.Downtown RS.com or 307-352-1434.
