ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s staff received COVID-19 Awareness certification.
All members of the staff have taken the COVID-19 Awareness training from 360 Training.
360 Training is a leader in regulatory approved online training and certification across a wide range of industries and professions in America. They focus on regulated training that helps ensure the health, safety, and financial security of customers and employees for the communities they serve.
The COVID-19 Awareness course summarizes how the Corona virus spreads, the symptoms and how to encourage others to practice social distancing.
“Our decisions are based on the level of disease transmission in our town,” Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Manager said in a press release. “We’re ready to protect our staff and our community.”
To eliminate or reduce exposures, facilities such as the Downtown Rock Springs office, Bunning Hall and Broadway Theater have accessible hand sanitizing stations and complimentary masks for visitors of the facilities.
Professional cleaning services, staff and volunteers work diligently to keep chairs, tables and counters sanitized, as well.
“This course was available to us at the right time,” Banks said. “It was important for us to be certified in this, being we host events at the theater and around Downtown.”
