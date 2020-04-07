ROCK SPRINGS — Life long Rock Springs resident Joseph “J.J.” Anselmi is working on an oral history of Rock Springs. He would like to reach out to residents who might be interested in being interviewed.
Anselmi said he wants to fully capture the town and its history, including the good, bad and everything between.
“The idea has been floating around in my head for about six month,” Anselmi said. “The extra time at home during this quarantine was the motivation for me to actually get started on the project. It will probably take me a few years to complete, though.”
“My great-grandpa emigrated from Italy to work in the coalmines; my grandpa, Don, ran the Outlaw Inn for many years; and his brothers also ran businesses in town,” he said.
Anselmi said he plans to publish his works with a national publishing house. He will change all names and identifying details, unless someone requests otherwise.
He will conduct most interviews over the phone for recording purposes, but would like to field queries through email before setting those up.
Anything involving Rock Springs is more than welcome, but subjects Anselmi would like to focus on:
• Coal mining: including people who've worked in the coal mines as well as families of those who have worked in them
• Working in the oil and gas fields, including people who've worked in them as well as families of those who have worked in them
• The boom of the late 1970s and the boom of the early 2000s
• Drug and alcohol use
• Suicide
• Outdoor life including hunting and fishing
• Community, including how Rock Springs protects its own and the things people do there to make the most of small town life
• The wind and weather in general
• Family stories of how people ended up in Rock Springs, including as far back in history as possible, or even from people who have recently moved to Rock Springs
Some questions Anselmi would like to ask include:
• When people ask you to describe Rock Springs, what do you say?
• How did your family end up in Rock Springs?
• How would you describe the landscape? What about the wind?
• What do you do for work? Can you describe a typical day?
• Why do you think Rock Springs has a high suicide rate?
• What drives people to abuse drugs and alcohol there?
• Do you think living in Rock Springs breeds a toughness of character?
Anselmi grew up in Rock Springs and have been trying to capture the town in writing for a long time. He said he recently realized that having people tell their own stories and history of Rock Springs would create a more developed and true portrait of the town than just telling his own story.
“Rock Springs is very unique, and I think an oral history will bring that to light. I want to show people who have no idea about the town what it's like,” Anselmi said.” Many people in the United States only know about Jackson Hole and Yellowstone when it comes to Wyoming. But Rock Springs (and most of the state) is very different from those areas.”
“My first book, ‘Heavy: A Memoir of Wyoming, BMX, Drugs, and Heavy Music,’ came out in 2016 and covers some of my experiences in Rock Springs. My second book, ‘Doomed to Fail: The Incredibly Loud History of Doom, Sludge, and Post-metal,’ came out in February of this year,” Anselmi said.
If you are interested in participating in Anselmi’s project you can reach out to him directly at josephjanselmi@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.