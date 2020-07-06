ROCK SPRINGS -- While the Joint Fire Command Task Force came close to running out of resources to deploy, teamwork and shared assets allowed firefighters to handle 18 fireworks-related calls, in addition to their usual duties over the Fourth of July holiday.
Fire units of the Joint Fire Command Task Force responded to 15 fireworks related fires on the Fourth of July. The fires varied in size from one-half acre to the largest of the fires being 2.5 acres.
All of these fires burned on private and Bureau of Land Management lands in the areas of north of Rock Springs, Reliance, Foothill Boulevard near Volcic’s trailer park, and in the area of the BLM horse corrals on Lionkol Road, according to a press release from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner. Many of these fires threatened homes and other property. Several smaller fires were reported in other areas.
The first reported fire came in around 12:15 a.m. on July 4, and the final call arrived at 12:44 a.m. on July 5.
“At one time local resources were nearly completely depleted due to fire calls coming in at such a rapid pace. Our fear of not having resources available to send to fires nearly came to fruition last night,” a press release stated. “Local resources and first responders were pushed to the maximum, we bent extremely hard, but due to the hard work and dedication of area firefighters we did not break. No injuries were sustained to any of our firefighters which is a huge relief given the circumstances they were faced with on the Fourth.”
The press released noted the fire calls only represent the fireworks-related calls that firefighters respond to on the Fourth and do not include all the other emergencies that firefighters deal with over a busy holiday weekend. When you add in vehicle accidents, medical calls and other calls for service, it makes for an extremely taxing holiday weekend on local resources.
“I would like to thank all the local responding agencies that shared resources with us to keep our community safe. It is cooperation like this that aids us all in our time of need. A special thank you goes out to the dispatchers of the Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center without them answering the 1,000’s of calls and getting us the information, we would not have been able to complete our mission,” Fire Chief Kitchner said.
The Joint Fire Command Task Force is comprised of fire units from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Bureau of Land Management, Rock Springs Fire Dept and the Sweetwater County Fire Department. The task force utilizes a joint unified command comprised of leaders from the various agencies with Kitchner in the role of the overall incident commander. The task force was formed three years ago as an effort to share resources to help mitigate the overwhelming amounts of emergency calls that happen on the evening of the Fourth of July.
Fire Chief Kitchner reminds residents that we still have extremely dry conditions in southwest Wyoming and urges them to use caution when out enjoying the outdoors.
MORE FIRES ON THE FIFTH
Firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 responded to three more fireworks-related fires on July 5. The largest of those fires was a 1.2-acre fire on Highway 430.
“With these additional fires that is 18 fireworks related fires that we responded to this 4th of July weekend, making this one of the busiest we have had in several years,” the press release concluded.
