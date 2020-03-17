SWEETWATER COUNTY — What may have been the biggest swindle in the history of the frontier West involved Sweetwater County.
WyoHistory.org, the Wyoming Historical Society's online project, recently published "The Diamond Hoax: A Bonanza That Never Was" by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff.
The article recounts the story of cousins Philip Arnold and John Slack, who, between 1870 and 1872, conned a group of prominent investors from both coasts out of about $650,000, some $13 million in current currency, with the tale of a fabulous gem field straddling the Wyoming-Colorado border south of Rock Springs.
Arnold and Slack salted a remote mesa that is still marked on United States Geological Survey maps as Diamond Field with industrial-grade diamonds and other gemstones, then convinced their wealthy victims the bonanza was real. Top-shelf detective work by a government geologist named Clarence King exposed the hoax.
Sweetwater County Historical Museum Brie Blasi said the article, and many others devoted to Wyoming history, can be found online at https://www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/diamond-hoax-bonanza-never-was.
