SHERIDAN – More than 230 students were named to the Sheridan College honor rolls this semester, including Hunter Lefaivre from Rock Springs, who made the President’s Honor Roll. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some students must still complete in-person portions of their coursework. An additional honor roll list will be released at a later date to include those students.
For students to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
