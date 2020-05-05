ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State University recognizes the institution's largest-ever graduating class during this unprecedented year, awarding 2,388 degrees to 2,021 graduates.
Among those awarded degrees were local graduates include:
Lindy Bluemel, Lyman: Bachelor of Science
Anna Garcia, Rock Springs: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mikayla Johnson, Rock Springs: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ashley Kinder, Manila, Utah: Bachelor of Science
Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted DSU's initial commencement ceremony plans, originally scheduled for May 1, this graduating class will still be honored with a traditional commencement. Based on feedback provided from the graduating students, an in-person ceremony will take place on Dec. 11, in the M. Anthony Burns Arena on campus, dependent on no social distancing guidelines being in effect at that time.
