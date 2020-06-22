GREELEY, Colorado— Stacey Musick of Rock Springs and Katherine Heseltine of Big Piney were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Musick received her Master of Arts in Special Education and Heseltine received her Bachelor of Science in Audiology and Speech-Language Sciences.
Due to COVID-19, University of Northern Colorado rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies from May to December for the graduating class.
