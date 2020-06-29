SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of Utah graduated in first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30.
The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Students in the Class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries. This class is the first to graduate from the University of Utah since it was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities — an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions.
The ceremony can be viewed at https://commencement.utah.edu/.
Rock Springs graduates include:
Jordan Blazovich: Speech-Language Pathology, Master of Science
Kaitlyn Liu: English, Bachelor of Arts
Christopher Liu: Computer Science, Bachelor of Computer Science.
Devin Manfull: Theatre Technology, Bachelor of Fine Arts
Pinedale graduate include:
Jordan Costello: Business Administration, Bachelor of Science.
Lyman graduate include:
Kayla Henson: Social Work, Bachelor Social Work
