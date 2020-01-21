ST. GEORGE, Utah — In a display of academic achievement, 18% of Dixie State University students earned President's and Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2019 semester.

Specifically, 1,978 students were included on the university's honor rolls, with 816 students on the President's List and 1,162 on the Dean's List. Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President's List and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean's List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits. The following were among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the Fall 2019 semester:

Ashley Kinder of Manila

Julie Handy of Manila

Carsen Hinkhouse of Manila

Mikayla Johnson of Rock Springs

Lindy Bluemel of Lyman

Haley Boulter of Pinedale

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.