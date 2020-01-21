ST. GEORGE, Utah — In a display of academic achievement, 18% of Dixie State University students earned President's and Dean's List recognition for the Fall 2019 semester.
Specifically, 1,978 students were included on the university's honor rolls, with 816 students on the President's List and 1,162 on the Dean's List. Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President's List and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean's List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits. The following were among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the Fall 2019 semester:
Ashley Kinder of Manila
Julie Handy of Manila
Carsen Hinkhouse of Manila
Mikayla Johnson of Rock Springs
Lindy Bluemel of Lyman
Haley Boulter of Pinedale
