ROCK SPRINGS — Three local artists were recognized for their talent during the Wyoming Singer/Songwriter Competition on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Broadway Theater.
According to Jon Gardzelewski, the winners of the qualifying round in Rock Springs were:
Judges Top Singer-Songwriters
1. Steven Davis
2. Micah Paisley
3. Daniel J. Kershisnik
Judges Top Songs
1. “Stardust” by Davis
2. “Remember Your Roots” by Paisley
3. (Tie) “I Like My House” by Kershisnik and “Blues Not Your Color” by Davis
Audience Top Singer Songwriters
1. Davis
2. Paisley
3. Kershisnik
Audience Top Songs
1. “I’ll Just Stay” by Davis
2. “Remember Your Roots” by Paisley
3. “Stardust” by Davis
4. “Stay in the Game” by Kershisnik
5. “Where Spirits” by Paisley
Davis, Paisley and Kershisnik have been chosen for the final rounds on Sept. 20-22 in Tensleep at the Tensleep Brewing Company.
