ROCK SPRINGS — Lois and Tom Breeze of Rock Springs are celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary on July 15, 2020.
The couple were married on July 15, 1954, in Evanston by Justice of the Peace W. Everet.
Tom Breeze served in the Korean War and received the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge in 1950. He returned to Wyoming and worked in the oilfields, later retiring. Lois Breeze worked as a nurse’s aide at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County before her retirement.
The couple have three daughters, Melanie Patton of Chandler, Arizona, Evelyn Osborn of Gillette, and Tammy Gallagher of Green River; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Lois and Tom Breeze now enjoy traveling and spending winters in Arizona. They return home to Rock Springs in the summer.
