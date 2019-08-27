PINEDALE — Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be honored at an open house Sunday include longtime Green River rancher Mickey Thoman.
The ninth annual open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sommers Homestead Living History Museum will honor 2018 Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees from Sweetwater, Sublette and Lincoln counties.
A free home-cooked lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. and live music will be provided by Jared Rogerson. The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame program is set to begin at 1 p.m.
Thoman is the Sweetwater County inductee. She will turn 90 years old in October and still enjoys riding horses and working on the family ranch along the Green River, 50 miles north of the town bearing the same name. Those from Sublette County to be honored include Joe Chrisman, Sid Skiver and Elbert and Hazel Waker. Charlie Noble is the Lincoln County inductee.
The Sommers Homestead Living History Museum is located 13 miles north of Pinedale. To get there from Pinedale, go west on U.S. 191 approximately 6 miles and turn south onto the East Green River Road at Trappers Point, just before the Trapper’s Point Wildlife Overpass. Stay on the East Green River Road, a gravel road that follows the high bluffs for 7.3 miles. The homestead is at the turnoff for the Sommers Fishing Access road, the second fishing access on that road.
