As Sweetwater County residents look toward a new decade and the first baby born at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in the 2020s, one local mother is gazing backward to the dawn of a different decade and her own New Year’s baby.
It was New Year’s Eve, 1979.
Loretta Gomez had been feeling great all day despite the fact that she was so pregnant. She and her close friend and foster sister Phyllis Buschelman, who was also about nine months pregnant, had been hanging out together at Susie Watt’s house and having some snacks. Susie, who is Phyllis's aunt, asked the two girls which of them was going to have the New Year’s baby.
“Not me!” they both declared.
Loretta was just two months shy of 19 years old and was living in her hometown of Green River with foster parents Saundra and Bill Henard and their family. After Loretta arrived home that New Year’s Eve, nearly everyone else left to go celebrate. Loretta went downstairs to her room. The only other people in the house were her foster sister Mary Dana and two of her friends.
Around 8 p.m., things started to change. Loretta no longer felt well and started having fairly consistent contractions. She wasn’t sure whether that meant anything, though, since this was her first child.
Contractions became harder and closer together. She called her mom on the phone, saying, “I don’t feel right. I think I’m in labor.” She spoke with her mom several times throughout the evening, trying to decide if it was time to have the baby or not.
Loretta kept trying to iron the dress of a lamp doll she had received from her mom for Christmas. She wasn’t able to finish the job.
Finally, she decided it was the real thing and time to go. Arrangements were made for Loretta’s parents, Bob and Jenny Gomez, to come and take her to the hospital in Rock Springs.
She made her way up the stairs with difficulty and told Mary Dana and her friends what was happening.
Loretta’s parents arrived and were a calming influence, encouraging her to do her breathing, but Loretta was having difficulty and wondered if she could even make it to the car. She could with some parental help, and they all made it safely to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.
Word had gotten out to family and friends, so while Loretta was in labor, the hospital staff got several calls from people inquiring about her and the baby. Loud celebratory noises were heard in the background.
Richard Scott Gamble was born shortly at 3:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 1980. The Jan. 3, 1980, edition of the Rocket Miner reported that he arrived just two hours after Loretta was admitted. It had been a very quick labor, especially for a first baby, and an easy, all-natural birth, his mom said. Richard weighed seven pounds, one ounce.
“The kid was ready to come,” Loretta said.
Richard’s father, Allan Gamble, came to visit after the birth. Another woman was also in labor that night at the hospital, so Loretta didn’t realize that Richard was the New Year’s baby right away. The other mother had her baby at 11:22 p.m., according to the Rocket Miner.
The next morning, both mother and baby were lavished with gifts. The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs put together a package filled with baby items including clothes, diapers and a blanket that Richard still has. Home Dairy provided 20 quarts of Cream O’ Weber milk. New Studio offered the family a free 8 x 10 photo of Richard when he turned 6 months old. Loretta received a two-ring set with a diamond from Sather’s Jewelers. Those were just some of the gifts received. The list was long.
Rocket Miner staff came to take photos and get all the important information to put in the newspaper the next day.
“It was an exciting New Year’s Day,” Loretta said. Her friend Phyllis had her baby six days later.
GROWING UP
Loretta Gomez and Allan Gamble got married when Richard was 3 years old but later divorced. After the divorce, Loretta moved to Rock Springs. Richard had just finished first grade and didn’t want to move away from his cousins and grandparents. His mom assured him that he would still get to see and spend time with his family often, and that he might even end up playing against them in sports. He did.
Richard was an athletic boy and played sports throughout his school years. Once he graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1998, he began working in construction as well as doing side jobs with his dad. Richard moved away to Sandy, Utah, for a short time but came back in less than a year, eventually getting a job with PacifiCorp at the Jim Bridger Power Plant and working his way up to a foreman position.
On June 14, 2008, Richard married Leanna Vigil. They have two children, a 16-year-old boy, Xaden, and a 13-year-old girl, Amorie.
FAVORITE MEMORY
Richard’s growing-up years were filled with memorable moments, but one of Loretta’s favorites is the time he was selected to receive a free, all-encompassing elk hunt and chose his mom to accompany him.
Loretta worked in the radiology department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. One of the radiologists she worked with got to know her son when Richard kept coming in to get X-rays for injuries he received while playing sports. The radiologist decided to write a letter nominating Richard for an all-expense-paid hunt offered to select youth by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The Green River teenager was chosen for the honor and could bring one person along. He chose his mom.
The first step was to get familiar with the horses that Richard and Loretta would be using for the hunt. They started by visiting the horses in Jamestown. The two then progressed to going for horseback rides on Little Mountain. Loretta said she had never been a horse lover, so she was “kind of terrified” at first.
Once hunting season arrived, they were ready to travel on horseback into the mountains in search of an elk. In the perfect ending to a dream hunt, Richard was able to bag a nice, 6-point bull. Guides quartered the animal and dropped it off for processing on the way home — all for free.
Loretta’s New Year’s baby turns 40 on Wednesday. She has a couple of birthday surprises in mind for him, including recognition in the local newspaper that highlighted his birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.