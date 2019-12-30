GREEN RIVER — Meet the High Desert Human Resources Board of Directors during the next Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn.
The luncheon will take place from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hampton Inn and Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River.
Effective Jan. 1 members who prepay, admission cost will be discounted to $13 Members who opt to pay at the door, cost will be $15. Non-members cost will be an additional $3.
RSVPs and cancellations are required by 10 a.m. Jan. 13 by visiting https://business.grchamber.com/events/details/2020-january-lunch-and-learn-22036 or calling the Chamber at 307-875-5711.
2020 Punch Cards will be offered for the same rates as of 2019 rates. six meals for $67 a savings of $11, 12 meals for $134, a savings for $22
Hampton Inn and Suites will cater the luncheon.
For more information call the Chamber or visit www.grchamber.com.
