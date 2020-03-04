GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce's March Lunch and Learn will feature a presentation from Green River Mayor Pete Ruston the 2020 United States Census, as well as a presentation from Eugene Joyce, President of the Green River Horse Palace.
The luncheon will be from noon to 1 p.m. on March 18 Hampton Inn and Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road in Green River.
Featured Monthly Lunch and Learn spotlight presenter will be Wyoming Muley Fanatics Foundation.
The luncheon will be catered and sponsored by Hampton Inn and Suites.
RSVPs and cancellations are required by 10 a.m. March 16 at http://business.grchamber.com/events/details/2020-march-lunch-and-learn-22969 or call 307-875-5711.
