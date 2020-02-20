ROCK SPRINGS — The next Remember When Monday lunch and dinner will honor Suzette Williams and PhilAnn Lux. The lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and dinner will start at 6 p.m. Monday at Rock Springs Young at Heart.
This year is the centennial celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, giving women the right to vote. Event organizers said it is only fitting that the public celebrate Sweetwater County women leaders. The Young at Heart Remember When Committee, Rocket Miner, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Historical Museum and Sweetwater County Historical Museum are once again joining to recognize two women each month at the Remember When dinners during 2020.
The women to be recognized have served the community in political office, as board member of nonprofit organizations or civic and social groups. They will be current Sweetwater County residents who are willing to speak of their service.
2019 was the Year of the Woman, and the Remember When Committee recognized 22 women and featured their life stories. The committee continues to honor women for their service to the community.
PHILANN LUX
"I have be chosen to serve as a member of the board at the Young at Heart Senior Community Center," Lux said in a press release. "Serving on the board gives me the opportunity to serve as a representative of the senior community. My hope is that I am voice for the participants of the center, today and the future."
Lux is motivated to serve her community because of people.
"The seniors, the staff, the little ones, those who give a presentation or those who stop by for a visit make every day special for me," Lux said. "A smile, a hug, a story, or the opportunity to listen to ones concerns gives me opportunity to make a difference in some ones day is the reason I serve. Being able to help others in any way has been my life long goal and serving on the board at the Young at Heart Community Center gives me that opportunity."
"Public service has given me the opportunity to give back to the community that has given me so much in my life," she said. "Knowing that you make a difference in the lives of others for the better. It is not always easy to serve but when you have been given the opportunity to serve others that is the biggest reward."
"The little things, the hugs, the thank yous, and the love that others share with me is my reward for serving."
Lux offers the following advice to young women considering public service.
"f anyone is given the opportunity to serve on a board it is an honor that your thoughts and abilities are valued. Those who chose to serve may not always find it easy to accept the responsibility to represent your organization but those you serve will be your reward," she said. It is always about the people, those you represent their vision, their thought and the cares you have for those you represent will fill your heart. Chose to serve a organization that fills your heart and you will be rewarded."
SUZETTE WILLIAMS
"I am the Vice President of Business Development for Rock Mountain Bank, I serve as the Board Chairman of the young at heart senior center board, I am Treasurer of the young at heart foundation board, I serve on the united way Finance Committee, and a board member of the Rock Springs chamber of commerce, and VP of the chamber Finance committee," Williams said in the release.
"For me, serving my community means that I'm trying to make a difference in people's lives and create a better community. I feel the most valuable skills you can bring to any volunteer position — are compassion, and an open mind, a willingness to do whatever is needed, and a positive attitude, she said.
Williams is passionate about serving people.
"I have been very fortunate to serve for causes that I'm very passionate about, the people I have met and the bonds that I have formed have been very rewarding, she said. "I love our community and the people in it, and even helping out with the smallest of tasks can make a real difference in the lives of people."
"Volunteering increases self-confidence, you are doing well for others and the community, which provides a natural sense of accomplishment, she said. "Your role as a volunteer can also give you a sense of pride and identity. And the better you feel about yourself, the more likely you are to have a positive view of your life and future goals."
