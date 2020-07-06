ROCK SPRINGS — The Main Street Market, a farmer's market, located in Downtown Rock Springs, is scheduled to begin Thursday. The market will take place from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday July 9 through Sept. 10 on South Main Street.
Locals and visitors can check out fresh fruit, vegetables, bath and body products and homemade crafts by 30 or more local and regional vendors.
According to Will Kogler of Kogler's Bakery, he loves coming to Downtown Rock Springs.
"People make me feel welcome here," he said in a press release. "I made a lots of friends, and it's great to see familiar faces after a long winter."
According to Debi Knezovich, she is looking forward to getting out and being a part of the community again as she sells Wyoming Raised apparel and merchandise.
"Validating that we are returning to some sort of normalcy is exciting. I hope it continues to open up and remain open, Knezovich said in the release"
New to Rock Springs is Becca Smith of Rebels and Roots Boutique. "As a new resident to the state of Wyoming, I am most looking forward to meeting new people and networking, she said in the release"
This year's Main Street Market will include story times for children. Story time will take place at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for 20 minutes at the pergola, near the caboose. The theme of the July 9 story time will be dinosaurs and include story and a snack bag.
Hosts for story time will alternate between Rock Springs Library, White Mountain Library and Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.
Live performances from local artists at the pergola, near the caboose during the Main Street Market will include:
— July 9: Steve Davis
— July 16: Eddy Delbridge
— July 23: Steve Davis
— July 30: Free Resonance
— Aug. 6: Stephen Caron
— Aug. 20: Nick Gomez
— Aug. 27: Steve Davis
— Sept. 3: Micah Paisley
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
