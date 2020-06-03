ROCK SPRINGS —The Main Street Market is back and looking for vendors.
The Main Street Market, a farmer's market, located in Downtown Rock Springs, is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 9. The market will take place from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday July 9 through Sept. 10 on South Main Street.
Vendor applications are currently being accepted. Fees are $25 for private craft vendor; $50 for private food vendors; and $100 for commercial vendors.
The Main Street Market is the oldest and most established farmer's market in Rock Springs. Locals and visitors can check out fresh fruit, vegetables, bath and body products and homemade crafts by 30 or more local and regional vendors.
For more information or for a vendor application contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
