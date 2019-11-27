SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host a special Christmas craft event Nov. 30 at the museum in Green River.
Adults as well as children are invited to take part in "Make-and-Take an Ornament." Participants will create their own vintage Christmas tree ornaments, which they can take home with them for their own holiday trees.
Assisted by museum staff, children who attend will make ornament-size paper wreaths, cinnamon ribbons, pine cone Christmas trees, Godseyes, and Victorian-era paper cone ornaments called "Tussie Mussies."
All materials will be provided and the event is free to the public.
he museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way. For more information call 307-872-6435.
