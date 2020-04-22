GREEN RIVER — Gus and Norma Mandros of Green River will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary on April 25.
Gus Mandros and Norma Jean Stringer were married April 25, 1959 in in the LDS church in Mt. View.
Norma’s parents are the late Viola and Willard Stringer. Gus’ parents are the late Edith and Sam Mandros.
The couple met while both working at Little America, Wyoming. He was a gas station attendant and she worked in the gift shop.
Gus worked at Little America for 27 years and eventually began his own painting company, Gus’s Decorating and retired in 2014.
Norma worked at Little America for 53 years, started in the gift shop and eventually became the office and retired as te Human Resource manager.
The couple have three children: Scott and wife Lynnda Mandros, Mark and wife Kathie Mandros and Kathy Moskovita. They have 13 grandchildren: Stan Rees, Sara and husband Jason Hug, Krista and husband Rich Clark, Robyn and husband Brook Davidson, Monty Mandros, Becky Mandros, Matthew Mandros, Steven Mandros, Dustin and wife Alycia Mandros, Monica and husband Terry Bankhead, Danielle Brewer, Ashley and husband Casey Julian and Brittany and husband Jordan Moore. The couple also has 28 great-grandchildren.
The Mandros’ enjoy spending time with their family, and going to car shows. Gus has three classic cars, a 31 Model A, a 54 Ford and a 55 Chevy, they regularly travel to car shows.
They will spend their anniversary at home and plan to enjoy it.
