ROCK SPRINGS — Marathon Petroleum recently donated $385 to Rock Springs Young at Heart Center. These funds were raised through an employee giving campaign and the company’s local Honor Bar. The funds will be used to support Young At Heart’s Home Delivered Meals program.
Through Rock Springs Young At Heart’s Home Delivered Meals program homebound seniors and disabled community members receive a hot meal five days a week, delivered right to their home. These meals are prepared by Young At Heart under the supervision of a Registered Dietician, and contain at least one-third of an individual’s daily nutritional requirements. According to recent data from the National Survey of Older Americans Act Participants more than 60 percent of participants indicate that the single home-delivered meal provides one-half or more of their total food for the day, and 91 percent of participants indicate that the Home-Delivered nutrition program helps them to stay in their own home. Additionally, this program provides a daily visit from a friendly meal deliverer, and provides families with peace of mind knowing their loved one is being checked on.
“The Home Delivered Meals program is important for our community, and even more so during the holiday season and long winter. We are fortunate to have the support of Marathon Petroleum and its employees, and are grateful for their generous donation in support of this program” Ryan Rust, Executive Director of Rock Springs Young At Heart Center said in a press release.
For more information about the Home Delivered Meals program, or for those interested in volunteering to deliver meals, contact Home Delivered Meals Coordinator Daphne Palmer at 307-352-6737. Delivery routes generally take between one to one and one half hours and begin at 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday.
