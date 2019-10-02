ROCK SPRINGS — Marilyn Tangen has been named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's Volunteer of the Month for September.
“The improvements in downtown Rock Springs have been amazing,” Tangen said in a press release. “The people here have also kept us here in Rock Springs.”
Since retiring as a speech/language pathologist for Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Tangen plans to continue to volunteer in Rock Springs.
“If you can’t find something to do in Rock Springs, you’re not looking,” she said. “Volunteering is one way I can give back to our city.”
After finishing college and getting married, Tangen, a Minnesota native, moved to Rock Springs in 1980. According to Tangen, the “economy was much better here than in Minnesota at the time.”
“I had planned to complete my nine-month contract and leave Rock Springs,” she said.
Forty years later, she is still enjoying life in Rock Springs with her husband, Ray Tangen.
Marilyn and Ray Tangen have two daughters, Krista Tangen Eaton and RaeLynn Froton and their respective husbands, Andy Eaton and Damien Froton; and two grandchildren, Dane Eaton and Dawson Froton.
