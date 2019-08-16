SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office include:
Calvin Blake Brown, 30, to Kelsie Beth Vanderpool, 23, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 6, 2019.
William James Cox III, 22 to Karissa Nicole Corley, 23, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 7, 2019.
Devon Michael Turner, 27 to Shylla Laree Erickson, 26, both of Green River, Aug. 9, 2019.
Nathaniel Richard William Lee, 21 to Aundrea Renee Niemiec, 19, both of Green River, Aug. 9, 2019.
Jason Todd Davis, 42, Lindsey (Gale) Nochole Johannessen, 37, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 9, 2019.
Eric Richard Bettolo, 30 to Vanessa Mae Cordier, 28, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 9, 2019.
Edward Lavern Newell II, 62 of Lander to Lisa Marie (Harp) Bunning, 58 of Rock Springs, Aug. 9, 2019.
