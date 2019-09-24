ROCK SPRINGS —The Sweetwater County Library System will present “Mass Imprisonment in America,” a free presentation featuring Sam Mihara, a Heart Mountain internee, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the White Mountain Library.
One of 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry forced into prison camps during WWII, Mihara will discuss his own experiences as a 9 year old at the Heart Mountain, Wyoming internment camp, why only Japanese families were imprisoned and how he was released from the camp.
He will also speak about the conditions of camps around the country, today’s prisons for undocumented Latinos and the relationship between his experiences and the registration of Muslims.
Mihara, winner of the Paul A. Gagnon Prize as history educator of the year in 2018, is a national speaker on mass imprisonment and a lecturer at UCLA, U.C. Berkeley and Harvard. He gives these presentations to educate people about past civil rights violations to help ensure what happened to his family doesn’t happen again. “The importance of history education cannot be overstated. Through education about the Japanese American imprisonment, we can help to ensure that such civil rights violations never happen again. The students of today have the opportunity to learn historical precedents thatserve as guidelines for better solutions in the future,” Mihara said in a press release.
