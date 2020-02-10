LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming College of Education’s online master’s degree program in learning, design and technology recently was named a top program in the nation by Intelligent.com.
Placing 18th out of 196 schools that were analyzed, the program also was recognized on the list as a program that is “Best in the West.”
The ranking further validates the College of Education’s commitment to serving students throughout Wyoming and the world via hybrid and fully online degree programs. U.S. News and World Report listed the UW College of Education in the top 100 best online programs in education for 2020.
“The College of Education provides the majority of its graduate programs via distance delivery, utilizing unique pedagogies designed to support students at a distance and structures that provide these students with a sense of community,” Associate Dean and Professor Suzanne Young said in a press release. “Our goal is to be welcoming and supporting to graduate students of differing backgrounds, abilities and needs, no matter where they reside.”
The 2020 Intelligent.com rankings were calculated through a scoring system that includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 196 schools, on a scale of zero to 100, with only 35 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
To see the rankings, visit www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-online-teaching-degree-programs/.
