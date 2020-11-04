Green River National Apprenticeship

GREEN RIVER — Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed Nov. 6-14 as National Apprenticeship week during the Nov. 2 Green River City Council meeting. Pictured front from left councilman Robert Berg, Georgia Danner with Wyoming Workforce Services and Councilman Tom Murphy. In back is Rust and councilmen Jim Zimmerman, Mike Shutran, and Lisa Maes.

